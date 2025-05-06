Maharashtra Weather, May 6: Humidity and rain in THESE cities

Residents across Maharashtra can expect another warm and varied weather day on Tuesday. Some cities will experience hot conditions while others will enjoy rain.
Showers expected in the afternoon.
Max Temp: 36°C
Min Temp: 27°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Partly sunny skies. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Max Temp: 36°C
Min Temp: 26°C
Partly sunny, with breeze in the afternoon.
Max Temp: 37°C
Min Temp: 20°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Sunshine with very warm conditions throughout the day.
Max Temp: 38°C
Min Temp: 19°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Expect dry heat throughout the day.
Max Temp: 37°C
Min Temp: 24°C
Real Feel: 40°C
