Maharashtra Weather, May 6: Humidity and rain in THESE cities

india May 06 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Social Media
Maharashtra Weather on Tuesday

Residents across Maharashtra can expect another warm and varied weather day on Tuesday. Some cities will experience hot conditions while others will enjoy rain.

Image credits: Our own
Mumbai

Showers expected in the afternoon. 

Max Temp: 36°C 

Min Temp: 27°C 

Real Feel: 41°C

Image credits: Our own
Thane

Partly sunny skies. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Max Temp: 36°C

Min Temp: 26°C

Real Feel: 41°C

Image credits: Social Media
Nashik

Partly sunny, with breeze in the afternoon.

Max Temp: 37°C

Min Temp: 20°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Image credits: Social Media
Pune

Sunshine with very warm conditions throughout the day. 

Max Temp: 38°C 

Min Temp: 19°C 

Real Feel: 38°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nagpur

Expect dry heat throughout the day. 

Max Temp: 37°C 

Min Temp: 24°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Adobe Express

