Delhi Weather, May 8: Warm day, cloudy skies with possible showers

Residents of Delhi are in for another warm day this Thursday. The skies will remain cloudy and occasional showers are expected.
Max Temperature: 35.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 37.2°C
Sunrise: 5:35 AM
Sunset: 7:01 PM
Residents should prepare for warmer conditions as summer tightens its grip on the region.
The skies will be mostly clear throughout the day. Occasional cloud cover will provide some relief from the heat.
