Maharashtra Weather, May 7: Scorching heat with afternoon showers

While some cities like Nagpur will remain dry and sunny, others including Mumbai, Pune, and Thane may experience rainfall later in the day.
Thunderstorm with brief showers.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Partly sunny skies. Isolated afternoon thunderstorm.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 35°C
One of the hottest spots in the state.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Partly sunny morning. Thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Min Temperature: 25°C
Some sun and high clouds. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel: 34°C
