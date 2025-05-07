English

Maharashtra Weather, May 7: Scorching heat with afternoon showers

india May 07 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Social Media
Maharashtra Weather on Wednesday

While some cities like Nagpur will remain dry and sunny, others including Mumbai, Pune, and Thane may experience rainfall later in the day.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Mumbai

Thunderstorm with brief showers. 

Max Temperature: 34°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Social Media
Pune

Partly sunny skies. Isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 

Max Temperature: 35°C 

Min Temperature: 18°C 

Real Feel: 35°C

Image credits: Social Media
Nagpur

One of the hottest spots in the state. 

Max Temperature: 38°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Thane

Partly sunny morning. Thunderstorm in the afternoon. 

Max Temperature: 34°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Freepik
Nashik

Some sun and high clouds. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. 

Max Temperature: 34°C 

Min Temperature: 19°C 

Real Feel: 34°C

Image credits: Freepik

