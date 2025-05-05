Maharashtra Weather, May 5: Sunny skies and soaring temperatures

Monday brings mostly sunny skies and rising temperatures across major cities in Maharashtra. Residents are advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors.
Hot and sunny day with high humidity.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Dry and sunny.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Bright sunshine, extreme heat.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Take extra care during outdoor activities.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Sunshine and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 39°C
