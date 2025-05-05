English

Maharashtra Weather, May 5: Sunny skies and soaring temperatures

india May 05 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Freepik
Maharashtra Weather on Monday

Monday brings mostly sunny skies and rising temperatures across major cities in Maharashtra. Residents are advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Mumbai

Hot and sunny day with high humidity. 

Max Temperature: 36°C 

Min Temperature: 28°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Pune

Dry and sunny. 

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nagpur

Bright sunshine, extreme heat. 

Max Temperature: 38°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Thane

Take extra care during outdoor activities. 

Max Temperature: 37°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 43°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nashik

Sunshine and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. 

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: Freepik

