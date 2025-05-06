English

Delhi Weather, May 6: Afternoon thunderstorms expected today

india May 06 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Social Media
Delhi Weather on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Delhi will see a mix of sunshine, clouds, and thunderstorms. The rain could offer some temporary relief from the heat.

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 34°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 36°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:37 AM 

Sunset: 7:00 PM

Thunderstorms

The early part of the day will see partly sunny skies. There's a good chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon to early evening hours.

Stay safe!

Residents are advised to plan ahead, carry an umbrella, and stay hydrated. It's good to stay updated with local forecasts and take precautions.

