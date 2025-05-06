Delhi Weather, May 6: Afternoon thunderstorms expected today

On Tuesday, Delhi will see a mix of sunshine, clouds, and thunderstorms. The rain could offer some temporary relief from the heat.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Sunrise: 5:37 AM
Sunset: 7:00 PM
The early part of the day will see partly sunny skies. There's a good chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon to early evening hours.
Residents are advised to plan ahead, carry an umbrella, and stay hydrated. It's good to stay updated with local forecasts and take precautions.
