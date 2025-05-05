Delhi Weather, May 5: Warm Monday with cloudy skies

Residents of Delhi can expect another warm day on Monday. Cloudy skies will offer respite. There’s chance of rainfall on Tuesday.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Sunrise: 5:38 AM
Sunset: 6:59 PM
The rainy and cloudy weather had made Delhi’s weather pleasant. However, by noon the warmth will intensify.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Use sunscreen and protective clothing if venturing out during the day.
