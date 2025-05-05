English

Delhi Weather, May 5: Warm Monday with cloudy skies

india May 05 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh
Delhi Weather on Monday

Residents of Delhi can expect another warm day on Monday. Cloudy skies will offer respite. There’s chance of rainfall on Tuesday.

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 34°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 35°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:38 AM 

Sunset: 6:59 PM

Rain in Delhi

The rainy and cloudy weather had made Delhi’s weather pleasant. However, by noon the warmth will intensify.

Stay safe!

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Use sunscreen and protective clothing if venturing out during the day.

