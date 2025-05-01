Maharashtra Weather, May 1: Hotter days ahead; No rain expected

May in Maharashtra will begin with bright sunshine and soaring temperatures across most regions. Let’s look at city-wise forecast.
Sea breezes may bring some comfort.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Avoid peak heat hours.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Sunny and extremely hot.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Warm and humid day ahead.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Take precautions against the heat.
Min Temperature: 22°C
Delhi Weather, May 1: Clouds and winds to offer respite from heat
Maharashtra Weather, April 30: Scorching heat, sunny skies
Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies
Who is Neha Singh Rathore, booked for sedition