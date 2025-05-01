English

Maharashtra Weather, May 1: Hotter days ahead; No rain expected

india May 01 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Maharashtra Weather on Thursday

May in Maharashtra will begin with bright sunshine and soaring temperatures across most regions. Let’s look at city-wise forecast.

Mumbai

Sea breezes may bring some comfort. 

Max Temperature: 36°C 

Min Temperature: 28°C 

Real Feel: 41°C

Pune

Avoid peak heat hours. 

Max Temperature: 40°C 

Min Temperature: 23°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Nagpur

Sunny and extremely hot. 

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Thane

Warm and humid day ahead. 

Max Temperature: 38°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Nashik

Take precautions against the heat. 

Max Temperature: 40°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

