Delhi Weather, May 2: Mild drop in heat; Today's high at 36.7°C

Slight dip in temperatures on Friday. The day will see a high of 36.7°C. Humid heat may be uncomfortable; however, cool breeze will provide respite from the heat.
Max Temperature: 36.7°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 37.8°C
Sunrise: 5:40 AM
Sunset: 6:58 PM
According to weather forecasts, the temperatures are likely to drop by the weekend. Delhi will experience showers, bringing relief from the scorching heat.
Residents are advised to stay updated with the weather conditions. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Maharashtra Weather, May 1: Hotter days ahead; No rain expected
Delhi Weather, May 1: Clouds and winds to offer respite from heat
Maharashtra Weather, April 30: Scorching heat, sunny skies
Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies