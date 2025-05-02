English

Delhi Weather, May 2: Mild drop in heat; Today's high at 36.7°C

india May 02 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
English

Delhi Weather on Friday

Slight dip in temperatures on Friday. The day will see a high of 36.7°C. Humid heat may be uncomfortable; however, cool breeze will provide respite from the heat.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 36.7°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 37.8°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:40 AM 

Sunset: 6:58 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Rain during the weekend

According to weather forecasts, the temperatures are likely to drop by the weekend. Delhi will experience showers, bringing relief from the scorching heat.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay hydrated

Residents are advised to stay updated with the weather conditions. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Image credits: Adobe Express

Maharashtra Weather, May 1: Hotter days ahead; No rain expected

Delhi Weather, May 1: Clouds and winds to offer respite from heat

Maharashtra Weather, April 30: Scorching heat, sunny skies

Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies