English

Delhi Weather, May 1: Clouds and winds to offer respite from heat

india May 01 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Freepik
English

Delhi Weather on Thursday

Breezy winds and cloudy skies will offer relief from the scorching heat. Rain is expected by the end of the week. Let’s look at today’s forecast.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 38°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:41 AM 

Sunset: 6:57 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay hydrated!

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine or alcohol, which can dehydrate you.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay updated!

Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated on daily forecasts. Cotton and other breathable fabrics can help reduce heat stress.

Image credits: Adobe Express

Maharashtra Weather, April 30: Scorching heat, sunny skies

Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies

Who is Neha Singh Rathore, booked for sedition

Maharashtra Weather, April 28: Rising temperatures and humidity