Delhi Weather, May 1: Clouds and winds to offer respite from heat

Breezy winds and cloudy skies will offer relief from the scorching heat. Rain is expected by the end of the week. Let’s look at today’s forecast.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Sunrise: 5:41 AM
Sunset: 6:57 PM
Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine or alcohol, which can dehydrate you.
Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated on daily forecasts. Cotton and other breathable fabrics can help reduce heat stress.
Maharashtra Weather, April 30: Scorching heat, sunny skies
Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies
Who is Neha Singh Rathore, booked for sedition
Maharashtra Weather, April 28: Rising temperatures and humidity