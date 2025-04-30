English

Maharashtra Weather, April 30: Scorching heat, sunny skies

india Apr 30 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
English

Maharashtra Weather on Wednesday

As April draws to a close, Maharashtra continues to experience intense summer conditions. Let’s look at the forecast for Wednesday.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Mumbai

Sunny day. Residents are advised to stay cool. 

Max Temperature: 35°C 

Min Temperature: 28°C 

Real Feel: 41°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Pune

A very warm day ahead. 

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 41°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Nagpur

One of the hottest cities in the state. 

Max Temperature: 42°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 43°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Thane

Intense humidity and heat. 

Max Temperature: 37°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Image credits: Freepik
English

Nashik

Bright sunshine and very warm. 

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies

Who is Neha Singh Rathore, booked for sedition

Maharashtra Weather, April 28: Rising temperatures and humidity

Delhi Weather, April 28: What to expect this Monday