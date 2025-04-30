Maharashtra Weather, April 30: Scorching heat, sunny skies

As April draws to a close, Maharashtra continues to experience intense summer conditions. Let’s look at the forecast for Wednesday.
Sunny day. Residents are advised to stay cool.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 41°C
A very warm day ahead.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
One of the hottest cities in the state.
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Intense humidity and heat.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Bright sunshine and very warm.
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 39°C
