Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies

india Apr 30 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Delhi Weather on Wednesday

Another intensely warm day on Wednesday in Delhi. Cloudy skies might provide some relief from the heat.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 40°C 

Real Feel: 28°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:43 AM 

Sunset: 6:56 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
Stay safe

With the high temperatures and poor air quality, it's another challenging day for Delhi residents.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially during peak heat hours.

Image credits: Freepik

