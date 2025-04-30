Delhi Weather, April 30: Hot Wednesday with cloudy skies

Another intensely warm day on Wednesday in Delhi. Cloudy skies might provide some relief from the heat.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 40°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Sunrise: 5:43 AM
Sunset: 6:56 PM
With the high temperatures and poor air quality, it's another challenging day for Delhi residents.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially during peak heat hours.
