Maharashtra Weather, Mar 27: 41°C in Nagpur; Mumbai to be very hot

Maharashtra Weather on Thursday

Thursday will be another hot and humid day across various cities in Maharashtra. Nagpur will be the hottest, while Mumbai and Thane will experience intense humidity.
 

Mumbai

Afternoon heat will feel more intense. 
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C

Pune

Pune will have a hot and dry day.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 37°C

Nagpur

The hottest city in Maharashtra for the day.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 43°C

Thane

Humidity will make the day feel much hotter.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C

Nashik

Afternoon will be hot and dry.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel: 35°C
 

