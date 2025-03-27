Maharashtra Weather, Mar 27: 41°C in Nagpur; Mumbai to be very hot

India News
Thursday will be another hot and humid day across various cities in Maharashtra. Nagpur will be the hottest, while Mumbai and Thane will experience intense humidity.
Afternoon heat will feel more intense.
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Pune will have a hot and dry day.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 37°C
The hottest city in Maharashtra for the day.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Humidity will make the day feel much hotter.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Afternoon will be hot and dry.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Delhi Weather Update, March 27: Extreme heat on Thursday; Stay safe
Tatkal ticket cancelation: What Indian Railways’ refund policy says?
Delhi Weather, March 26: No relief from heat, mercury to hit 37°C
Maharashtra Weather, March 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check