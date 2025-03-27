India News

Delhi Weather Update, March 27: Extreme heat on Thursday; Stay safe!

Image credits: Social Media

Delhi Weather on Thursday

Delhi will witness extremely hot weather on Thursday. The hot conditions may pose risks such as dehydration and heatstroke. 
 

Image credits: Social Media

What's the temperature?

Maximum Temperature: 36°C
Minimum Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel: 37°C

Image credits: Social Media

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:17 AM
Sunset: 6:37 PM

Image credits: Social Media

Take precautions

It is advisable to stay hydrated, wear light, breathable clothing, and avoid prolonged sun exposure.
 

Image credits: Social Media

In coming days

The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.

Image credits: Social Media

Tatkal ticket cancelation: What Indian Railways’ refund policy says?

Delhi Weather, March 26: No relief from heat, mercury to hit 37°C

Maharashtra Weather, March 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 25: Hot and humid day in THESE cities; check