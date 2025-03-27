Delhi Weather Update, March 27: Extreme heat on Thursday; Stay safe!

India News
Delhi will witness extremely hot weather on Thursday. The hot conditions may pose risks such as dehydration and heatstroke.
Maximum Temperature: 36°C
Minimum Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Sunrise: 6:17 AM
Sunset: 6:37 PM
It is advisable to stay hydrated, wear light, breathable clothing, and avoid prolonged sun exposure.
The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.
