Delhi Weather, March 24: Rising temperatures and heat alert for Monday

The temperatures in Delhi are soaring. The day will see a high of 34°C and a low of 21°C.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Sunrise: 6:21 AM
Sunset: 6:35 PM
Delhi’s weather is expected to remain hot and dry over the next few days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.
