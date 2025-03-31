Maharashtra Weather, March 31: Sunny and scorching conditions on Eid

India News
Monday will be an extremely hot day across various regions in Maharashtra. While Mumbai will have a mostly sunny and warm day, other cities may see some cloud cover.
Wear light clothing and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 41°C
High temperatures with some cloud cover.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 39°C
The hot weather will persist throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Drink plenty of fluids and wear and hats while stepping outside.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Nashik will witness a mix of sun and cloud cover.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 40°C
