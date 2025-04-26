Maharashtra Weather, April 26: Soaring temperatures; no rain expected

Maharashtra is set to face another hot and humid day on Saturday. No rain is expected. Check the weather across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, and Nashik.
Humidity will be a major factor.
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
Very hot. Avoiding direct afternoon sun is advised.
Max Temperature: 38.9°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
Hottest weather in the state.
Max Temperature: 40.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 42.8°C
Thane will also be under uncomfortable sunshine.
Max Temperature: 36.1°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Dry heat throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 37.2°C
Min Temperature: 19.4°C
