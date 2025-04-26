English

Maharashtra Weather, April 26: Soaring temperatures; no rain expected

india Apr 26 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Maharashtra Weather on Saturday

Maharashtra is set to face another hot and humid day on Saturday. No rain is expected. Check the weather across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, and Nashik.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Mumbai

Humidity will be a major factor. 

Max Temperature: 34.4°C 

Min Temperature: 26.7°C 

Real Feel: 38.9°C

Image credits: Freepik
Pune

Very hot. Avoiding direct afternoon sun is advised.

Max Temperature: 38.9°C 

Min Temperature: 22.2°C 

Real Feel: 40.6°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nagpur

Hottest weather in the state. 

Max Temperature: 40.6°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 42.8°C

Image credits: Freepik
Thane

Thane will also be under uncomfortable sunshine. 

Max Temperature: 36.1°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Image credits: social media
Nashik

Dry heat throughout the day. 

Max Temperature: 37.2°C 

Min Temperature: 19.4°C 

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Image credits: Adobe Express

