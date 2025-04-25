Maharashtra Weather, April 25: Sunshine and high temps across cities

Maharashtra will see uncomfortable sunshine and intense warmth today. Temperatures are climbing sharply across major cities. Here’s city-wise forecast.
High heat and humidity in Mumbai today.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Heat will make outdoor activities uncomfortable
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Hottest among the major cities today.
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 44°C
High humidity and consistent sunshine.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Dry and intense daytime warmth.
Min Temperature: 21°C
Delhi Weather, April 25: Blazing sun and rising heat risks
Maharashtra Weather, April 24: Major cities bake under summer heat
Delhi Weather, April 24: Mercury soars to 41.7°C on Thursday
Maharashtra Weather: April 23 brings sunny skies and scorching heat