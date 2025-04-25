English

Maharashtra Weather, April 25: Sunshine and high temps across cities

india Apr 25 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Maharashtra Weather on Friday

Maharashtra will see uncomfortable sunshine and intense warmth today. Temperatures are climbing sharply across major cities. Here’s city-wise forecast.

Mumbai

High heat and humidity in Mumbai today. 

Max Temperature: 35°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 39°C

Pune

Heat will make outdoor activities uncomfortable

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 40°C 

Nagpur

Hottest among the major cities today. 

Max Temperature: 43°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 44°C

Thane

High humidity and consistent sunshine. 

Max Temperature: 37°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Nashik

Dry and intense daytime warmth. 

Max Temperature: 39°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 39°C

