Delhi Weather, April 26: Saturday at 40.6°C; Clouds may offer relief

Saturday will be another sweltering day in the capital. No rain is expected today, however, some cloud cover may offer relief from the heat.
Max Temperature: 40.6°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Sunrise: 5:45 AM
Sunset: 6:54 PM
Intense heat during the afternoon hours. It’s advised to limit outdoor activities during peak heat and to stay well-hydrated.
Residents are urged to take precautions against heat risks. Light clothing, sunscreen, and adequate hydration is essential.
