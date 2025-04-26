English

Delhi Weather, April 26: Saturday at 40.6°C; Clouds may offer relief

Delhi Weather on Saturday

Saturday will be another sweltering day in the capital. No rain is expected today, however, some cloud cover may offer relief from the heat.

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 40.6°C 

Min Temperature: 27.2°C 

Real Feel: 41.7°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:45 AM 

Sunset: 6:54 PM

Heat risks

Intense heat during the afternoon hours. It’s advised to limit outdoor activities during peak heat and to stay well-hydrated.

Stay safe!

Residents are urged to take precautions against heat risks. Light clothing, sunscreen, and adequate hydration is essential.

