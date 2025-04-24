English

Maharashtra Weather, April 24: Major cities bake under summer heat

india Apr 24 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
English

Maharashtra Weather on Thursday

Very warm and dry conditions across major cities on Thursday. Avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Mumbai

Humid and warm, with minimal breeze. 

Max Temp: 35.6°C 

Min Temp: 26.7°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Pune

Intense sunshine with little to no respite. 

Max Temp: 40°C 

Min Temp: 22.2°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Nagpur

Nagpur is the hottest among the major cities. 

Max Temp: 43.3°C 

Min Temp: 23.9°C 

Real Feel: 45°C

Image credits: Freepik
English

Thane

Warm with humid conditions. 

Max Temp: 36.7°C 

Min Temp: 25.6°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Image credits: Freepik
English

Nashik

Dry heat. Avoid outdoor activities. 

Max Temp: 39.4°C 

Min Temp: 20.6°C 

Real Feel: 40.6°C

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi Weather, April 24: Mercury soars to 41.7°C on Thursday

Maharashtra Weather: April 23 brings sunny skies and scorching heat

Delhi Weather, April 23: Dangerous heat continues; caution advised

Maharashtra Weather, April 22: Extreme heat across the state today