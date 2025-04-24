Maharashtra Weather, April 24: Major cities bake under summer heat

Very warm and dry conditions across major cities on Thursday. Avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours.
Humid and warm, with minimal breeze.
Max Temp: 35.6°C
Min Temp: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Intense sunshine with little to no respite.
Max Temp: 40°C
Min Temp: 22.2°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Nagpur is the hottest among the major cities.
Max Temp: 43.3°C
Min Temp: 23.9°C
Real Feel: 45°C
Warm with humid conditions.
Max Temp: 36.7°C
Min Temp: 25.6°C
Dry heat. Avoid outdoor activities.
Max Temp: 39.4°C
Min Temp: 20.6°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
