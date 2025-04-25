English

Delhi Weather, April 25: Blazing sun and rising heat risks

india Apr 25 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits: social media
English

Delhi Weather on Friday

Delhi is in the grip of an intense heatwave today. Temperatures are soaring to dangerous levels.

Image credits: social media
English

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 41°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Image credits: Freepik
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:46 AM 

Sunset: 6:53 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Heat risks

High risk of dehydration and heatstroke, especially for those spending extended time outdoors.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay safe

If you're planning to be outside, take regular breaks in the shade, use sunscreen, and carry water. Stay cool and stay safe!

Image credits: Adobe Express

Maharashtra Weather, April 24: Major cities bake under summer heat

Delhi Weather, April 24: Mercury soars to 41.7°C on Thursday

Maharashtra Weather: April 23 brings sunny skies and scorching heat

Delhi Weather, April 23: Dangerous heat continues; caution advised