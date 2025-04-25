Delhi Weather, April 25: Blazing sun and rising heat risks

Delhi is in the grip of an intense heatwave today. Temperatures are soaring to dangerous levels.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Sunrise: 5:46 AM
Sunset: 6:53 PM
High risk of dehydration and heatstroke, especially for those spending extended time outdoors.
If you're planning to be outside, take regular breaks in the shade, use sunscreen, and carry water. Stay cool and stay safe!
Maharashtra Weather, April 24: Major cities bake under summer heat
Delhi Weather, April 24: Mercury soars to 41.7°C on Thursday
Maharashtra Weather: April 23 brings sunny skies and scorching heat
Delhi Weather, April 23: Dangerous heat continues; caution advised