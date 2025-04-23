Maharashtra Weather: April 23 brings sunny skies and scorching heat

Residents across major cities can expect another sweltering day on Wednesday. Avoid direct sunlight during midday. Let’s look at city-wise updates.
Very warm with bright sunshine throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 33°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Pune is in for a sunny and very warm day.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Nagpur is forecasted to be the hottest among the five cities, experiencing very warm weather.
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 45°C
Expect hazy sunshine and persistent warmth in Thane.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Nashik will experience plenty of sunshine and very warm conditions.
Min Temperature: 21°C
Delhi Weather, April 23: Dangerous heat continues; caution advised
Maharashtra Weather, April 22: Extreme heat across the state today
Delhi Weather, April 22: Mercury at 40°C; stay cool, stay safe
Maharashtra Weather, April 18: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur