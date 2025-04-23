English

Maharashtra Weather: April 23 brings sunny skies and scorching heat

india Apr 23 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh
Maharashtra Weather on Wednesday

Residents across major cities can expect another sweltering day on Wednesday. Avoid direct sunlight during midday. Let’s look at city-wise updates.

Mumbai

Very warm with bright sunshine throughout the day. 

Max Temperature: 37°C 

Min Temperature: 33°C 

Real Feel: 41°C

Pune

Pune is in for a sunny and very warm day. 

Max Temperature: 41°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 43°C

Nagpur

Nagpur is forecasted to be the hottest among the five cities, experiencing very warm weather. 

Max Temperature: 43°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 45°C

Thane

Expect hazy sunshine and persistent warmth in Thane. 

Max Temperature: 38°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Nashik

Nashik will experience plenty of sunshine and very warm conditions. 

Max Temperature: 41°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

