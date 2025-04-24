Delhi Weather, April 24: Mercury soars to 41.7°C on Thursday

Thursday will be another sweltering day in Delhi. The mercury will touch a high of 41.7°C. Weather authorities have issued a heat advisory.
Max Temperature: 41.7°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Sunrise: 5:47 AM
Sunset: 6:53 PM
The dry conditions pose a serious risk of dehydration and heatstroke. Residents are strongly advised to take precautions.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours.
