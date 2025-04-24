English

Delhi Weather, April 24: Mercury soars to 41.7°C on Thursday

india Apr 24 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Delhi Weather on Thursday

Thursday will be another sweltering day in Delhi. The mercury will touch a high of 41.7°C. Weather authorities have issued a heat advisory.

Image credits: social media
Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 41.7°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 41.7°C

Image credits: social media
Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:47 AM

Sunset: 6:53 PM

Image credits: Freepik
Heat risks

The dry conditions pose a serious risk of dehydration and heatstroke. Residents are strongly advised to take precautions.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Stay safe

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours.

Image credits: Adobe Express

