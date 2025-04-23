Delhi Weather, April 23: Dangerous heat continues; caution advised

The capital is in the grip of a severe heatwave as the weather on Wednesday. Delhi will see a high of 42°C. Here’s the forecast.
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 42.2°C
Real Feel: 23°C
Sunrise: 5:48 AM
Sunset: 6:52 PM
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heat advisories urging residents to take necessary precautions.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid strenuous physical activity.
