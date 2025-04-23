English

Delhi Weather, April 23: Dangerous heat continues; caution advised

india Apr 23 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
English

Delhi Weather on Wednesday

The capital is in the grip of a severe heatwave as the weather on Wednesday. Delhi will see a high of 42°C. Here’s the forecast.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 42°C 

Min Temperature: 42.2°C 

Real Feel: 23°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:48 AM 

Sunset: 6:52 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heat advisories urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Stay safe!

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid strenuous physical activity.

Image credits: Freepik

Maharashtra Weather, April 22: Extreme heat across the state today

Delhi Weather, April 22: Mercury at 40°C; stay cool, stay safe

Maharashtra Weather, April 18: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur

Delhi Weather, April 18: Capital braces for blistering heat on Friday