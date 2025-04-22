English

Maharashtra Weather, April 22: Extreme heat across the state today

Maharashtra Weather on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Maharashtra will see widespread heat and bright sunshine. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Mumbai

Very hot. Avoid outdoor activities during peak hours. 

Max Temperature: 38°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 41.5°C

Pune

Stay safe. Staying in cool, shaded areas advised. 

Max Temperature: 41°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 43°C

Nagpur

Scorching heat. Drink plenty of fluids. 

Max Temperature: 43°C 

Min Temperature: 23°C 

Real Feel: 44.5°C

Thane

Humid and uncomfortable day. 

Max Temperature: 39.5°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 41.5°C

Nashik

Intense heat in Nashik. 

Max Temperature: 41°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

