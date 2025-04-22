Maharashtra Weather, April 22: Extreme heat across the state today

On Tuesday, Maharashtra will see widespread heat and bright sunshine. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.
Very hot. Avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 41.5°C
Stay safe. Staying in cool, shaded areas advised.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Scorching heat. Drink plenty of fluids.
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 44.5°C
Humid and uncomfortable day.
Max Temperature: 39.5°C
Intense heat in Nashik.
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 42°C
