Delhi Weather, April 22: Mercury at 40°C; stay cool, stay safe

Residents of Delhi can expect a hot and sunny day on Tuesday. The capital will see a high of 40°C. Let’s look at the weather in detail.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40.5°C
Sunrise: 5:49 AM
Sunset: 6:52 PM
Clear skies and strong sunshine expected throughout the day. Residents are advised to wear light clothing and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
Stay hydrated, cool, and take precautions to avoid heat-related discomfort. Wear breathable clothing and use sunscreen when stepping out.
