English

Delhi Weather, April 22: Mercury at 40°C; stay cool, stay safe

English

Delhi Weather on Tuesday

Residents of Delhi can expect a hot and sunny day on Tuesday. The capital will see a high of 40°C. Let’s look at the weather in detail.

English

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 40°C 

Min Temperature: 23°C 

Real Feel: 40.5°C

English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:49 AM 

Sunset: 6:52 PM

English

Sunshine

Clear skies and strong sunshine expected throughout the day. Residents are advised to wear light clothing and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

English

Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated, cool, and take precautions to avoid heat-related discomfort. Wear breathable clothing and use sunscreen when stepping out.

Maharashtra Weather, April 18: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur

Delhi Weather, April 18: Capital braces for blistering heat on Friday

Maharashtra Weather, April 17: Cities sizzle as mercury soars

Delhi Weather, April 17: Mercury climbs to 40°C; stay safe on Thursday