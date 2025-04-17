English

Maharashtra Weather, April 17: Cities sizzle as mercury soars

Maharashtra Weather on Thursday

Maharashtra continues to face rising temperatures. Residents are advised to stay cautious, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during peak hours.

Mumbai

Sunny skies with humidity. 

Max Temperature: 34.4°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Pune

Expect a mostly sunny and very warm day. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 21.6°C 

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Nagpur

One of the hottest cities in Maharashtra. 

Max Temperature: 40.5°C 

Min Temperature: 25.5°C 

Real Feel: 42.2°C

Thane

Avoid unnecessary outdoor activity. 

Max Temperature: 36.1°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Nashik

Very warm with plenty of sunshine. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 20°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

