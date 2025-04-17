Maharashtra Weather, April 17: Cities sizzle as mercury soars

Maharashtra continues to face rising temperatures. Residents are advised to stay cautious, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during peak hours.
Sunny skies with humidity.
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Expect a mostly sunny and very warm day.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 21.6°C
One of the hottest cities in Maharashtra.
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel: 42.2°C
Avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.
Max Temperature: 36.1°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Very warm with plenty of sunshine.
Min Temperature: 20°C
