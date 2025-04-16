Maharashtra Weather, April 16: Sizzling heat; suffocating air

Wednesday will see rising temperatures with no relief from the scorching heat. Taking precautions is advised. Let’s look at the temperatures.
Plenty of sunshine and humid conditions.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
Clear skies and intense daytime heat.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 21.6°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Hot and dry conditions throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 38.9°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Bright sunshine throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 36.6°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Hot and humid day.
Min Temperature: 20.5°C
Real Feel: 40°C
