Maharashtra Weather, April 16: Sizzling heat; suffocating air

india Apr 16 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:freepik
Maharashtra Weather on Wednesday

Wednesday will see rising temperatures with no relief from the scorching heat. Taking precautions is advised. Let’s look at the temperatures.

Mumbai

Plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. 

Max Temperature: 35°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 40.6°C

Pune

Clear skies and intense daytime heat. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 21.6°C 

Real Feel: 41.7°C

Nagpur

Hot and dry conditions throughout the day. 

Max Temperature: 38.9°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Thane

Bright sunshine throughout the day. 

Max Temperature: 36.6°C 

Min Temperature: 25.5°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Nashik

Hot and humid day. 

Max Temperature: 38.9°C 

Min Temperature: 20.5°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

