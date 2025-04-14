India News

India's top 10 hottest cities: Vadodara, Ahmedabad lead the pack

Image credits: Freepik

1. Vadodara, Gujarat – 41.7°C

Vadodara tops the heat charts today, clocking a blazing 41.7°C.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 41.54°C

The mercury soars in Ahmedabad, making it nearly the hottest city today.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Kota, Rajasthan – 40.86°C

Kota continues to sizzle with temperatures nearing 41°C.

Image credits: Getty

4. Rajkot, Gujarat – 40.79°C

Rajkot isn't far behind, experiencing intense summer heat.

Image credits: Getty

5. Bikaner, Rajasthan – 40.62°C

Bikaner lives up to its hot and arid reputation this summer.

Image credits: Getty

6. Jodhpur, Rajasthan – 40.12°C

Jodhpur inches past 40°C as temperatures stay unforgiving.

Image credits: Our own

7. Nanded, Maharashtra – 39.99°C

Nanded swelters just a hair below the 40-degree mark.

Image credits: FREEPIK

8. Bhilwara, Rajasthan – 39.8°C

Bhilwara joins the hot list, as heat grips the desert state.

Image credits: FREEPIK

9. Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 39.76°C

Indore adds to the rising temperatures in the heart of the country.

Image credits: FREEPIK

10. Dhule, Maharashtra – 39.72°C

Dhule rounds off the top 10 hottest cities, with no signs of cooling down.

Image credits: FREEPIK

