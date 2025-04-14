India's top 10 hottest cities: Vadodara, Ahmedabad lead the pack

India News
Vadodara tops the heat charts today, clocking a blazing 41.7°C.
The mercury soars in Ahmedabad, making it nearly the hottest city today.
Kota continues to sizzle with temperatures nearing 41°C.
Rajkot isn't far behind, experiencing intense summer heat.
Bikaner lives up to its hot and arid reputation this summer.
Jodhpur inches past 40°C as temperatures stay unforgiving.
Nanded swelters just a hair below the 40-degree mark.
Bhilwara joins the hot list, as heat grips the desert state.
Indore adds to the rising temperatures in the heart of the country.
Dhule rounds off the top 10 hottest cities, with no signs of cooling down.
