India News

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Dynastic Politics and Family Rivalries

Maharashtra elections witness dynastic politics and family rivalries: Husband-wife, brothers, uncle-nephew, and father-son face off in key contests.

1. Baramati: Uncle vs. Nephew

In Baramati, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar faces his nephew, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. This is the second time the Pawar family is contesting against each other.

Pawar vs. Pawar in Lok Sabha Elections

Earlier, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Deputy CM's wife, Sunetra Pawar, was defeated by NCP's Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar has won seven times from Baramati in the Assembly.

2. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Husband vs. Wife

Independent candidate Harshvardhan Jadhav is contesting against his wife and Sena candidate Sanjana in Kannad. She is daughter of BJP leader, ex Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

3. Former CM's Sons in the Field

Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons Amit and Dhiraj Deshmukh are contesting on Congress tickets from Latur City and Latur Rural, respectively.

4. Ex-CM's Sons Contest from Different Parties

Similarly, former CM Narayan Rane's sons, Nitesh and Nilesh Rane, are contesting from Kudal and Kankavli on Shiv Sena and BJP tickets, respectively.

5. Mumbai: Thackeray Family's Prestige at Stake

Thackeray family are contesting from different seats. Aaditya of Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting from Worli. His maternal uncle, Varun Sardesai, is contesting from Bandra East.

6. Mahim: Another Thackeray Scion Enters the Fray

Amit Thackeray, cousin of Aaditya Thackeray and son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, is trying his luck in the Mahim seat of Mumbai.

7. Brothers Contest from Same Party

BJP's Ashish Shelar is contesting from Mumbai Bandra (West) and Vinod Shelar from Malad (West). 

8. Father-Daughter Duo Contests from Same Party

NCP leader Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana Malik are contesting from Mumbai's Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency and Anushktinagar seat, respectively.

Find Next One