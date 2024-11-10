Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

India News
Maharashtra elections witness dynastic politics and family rivalries: Husband-wife, brothers, uncle-nephew, and father-son face off in key contests.
In Baramati, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar faces his nephew, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. This is the second time the Pawar family is contesting against each other.
Earlier, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Deputy CM's wife, Sunetra Pawar, was defeated by NCP's Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar has won seven times from Baramati in the Assembly.
Independent candidate Harshvardhan Jadhav is contesting against his wife and Sena candidate Sanjana in Kannad. She is daughter of BJP leader, ex Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.
Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons Amit and Dhiraj Deshmukh are contesting on Congress tickets from Latur City and Latur Rural, respectively.
Similarly, former CM Narayan Rane's sons, Nitesh and Nilesh Rane, are contesting from Kudal and Kankavli on Shiv Sena and BJP tickets, respectively.
Thackeray family are contesting from different seats. Aaditya of Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting from Worli. His maternal uncle, Varun Sardesai, is contesting from Bandra East.
Amit Thackeray, cousin of Aaditya Thackeray and son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, is trying his luck in the Mahim seat of Mumbai.
BJP's Ashish Shelar is contesting from Mumbai Bandra (West) and Vinod Shelar from Malad (West).
NCP leader Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana Malik are contesting from Mumbai's Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency and Anushktinagar seat, respectively.