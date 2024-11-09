National Education Day 2024: History & Significance

India News
National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11, commemorating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
Maulana Azad believed that education is the most powerful tool for social change, and everyone has the right to an education that enriches their lives.
His vision led to the establishment of institutions like the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).
This day aims to emphasize the importance of education and ensure its accessibility to all sections of society.
National Education Day emphasizes rational thinking, skills development among youth, and enhancing education's contribution to society.
Rallies, street shows, poster-chart making, seminars, workshops, essay competitions, and literacy rallies are organized in educational institutions.
In 2008, the Indian government declared November 11th as National Education Day. It was first initiated by President Pratibha Patil at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi.
The day aims to strengthen India's educational institutions and foster discussions to make the country a knowledge-rich society.