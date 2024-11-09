India News

National Education Day 2024: History & Significance

When is National Education Day?

National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11, commemorating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Education: A Powerful Tool for Social Change

Maulana Azad believed that education is the most powerful tool for social change, and everyone has the right to an education that enriches their lives.

Establishment of AICTE and UGC

His vision led to the establishment of institutions like the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Significance of National Education Day

This day aims to emphasize the importance of education and ensure its accessibility to all sections of society.

Enhancing Education's Contribution to Society

National Education Day emphasizes rational thinking, skills development among youth, and enhancing education's contribution to society.

How National Education Day is Celebrated

Rallies, street shows, poster-chart making, seminars, workshops, essay competitions, and literacy rallies are organized in educational institutions.

History of National Education Day

In 2008, the Indian government declared November 11th as National Education Day. It was first initiated by President Pratibha Patil at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi.

Purpose of National Education Day

The day aims to strengthen India's educational institutions and foster discussions to make the country a knowledge-rich society.

