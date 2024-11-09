Avian Botulism kills over 500 birds in Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan

India News
Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, known for its scenic beauty, faces a health crisis, impacting pre-wedding and honeymoon shoots.
Over 500 birds have died due to an unknown disease, raising concerns about human health.
Avian botulism is suspected to be the cause of the bird deaths, affecting their nervous system.
Botulism, a neuromuscular disease caused by Clostridium botulinum toxin, paralyzes birds' wings, legs, and neck, often leading to death.
Multiple teams are working to rescue and treat the affected birds.
The usually bustling Sambhar Lake is now deserted due to the health crisis.