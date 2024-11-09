India News

Avian Botulism kills over 500 birds in Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan

Looming threat over Sambhar Lake

Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, known for its scenic beauty, faces a health crisis, impacting pre-wedding and honeymoon shoots.

Mysterious bird disease outbreak

Over 500 birds have died due to an unknown disease, raising concerns about human health.

Birds falling from the sky

Avian botulism is suspected to be the cause of the bird deaths, affecting their nervous system.

A severe neuromuscular disease

Botulism, a neuromuscular disease caused by Clostridium botulinum toxin, paralyzes birds' wings, legs, and neck, often leading to death.

Rescue teams at Sambhar Lake

Multiple teams are working to rescue and treat the affected birds.

A deserted tourist spot

The usually bustling Sambhar Lake is now deserted due to the health crisis.

