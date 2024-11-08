India News

Railways sets new record

Over 30 million passengers in a day

Indian Railways set a new record by carrying over 30 million passengers on November 4, 2024.

Indian Railways releases data

According to the Railway Ministry, 12 million suburban and 18 million non-suburban passengers traveled. This is a new record for the year.

68.5 million passengers during festivals

Passenger numbers increased during the festive season, especially during Durga Puja and Diwali. From October 1 to November 5, approximately 68.5 million passengers traveled.

More than some countries' populations

This number is higher than the population of countries like Australia and New Zealand.

4,521 special trains operated

A total of 4,521 special trains were operated from October 1 to November 5, carrying 6.5 million passengers.

Special arrangements for return journeys

Railways has made special arrangements for return journeys after Diwali. 164 special trains will operate from November 8.

Special trains in coming days

Indian Railways plans to operate 160 special trains on November 9, 161 on November 10, and 155 on November 11.

