Jharkhand weather changes, cold wave expected

Jharkhand's weather is set to change again. The Meteorological Center has predicted rain in various parts of the state on December 8th and 9th.

The weather will remain dry in several districts of Jharkhand until December 7th. Ranchi's minimum temperature could reach 10°C on December 5th and 6th.

During cloudy and rainy conditions, the maximum temperature is likely to stay around 12 to 14°C.

A drop of two degrees Celsius has been recorded in the minimum temperature of the capital Ranchi. On December 4th, the minimum temperature in the capital was around 14°C.

On December 5th, the minimum temperature in the capital was around 12°C. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Garhwa district at 9.8°C.

