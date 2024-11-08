Top 6 Prominent Alumni from Aligarh Muslim University

India News
The SC has ruled on AMU's minority status. A 7-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud stated that AMU's minority status will remain.
Amidst the Supreme Court's decision, learn about the top personalities who received their education from AMU.
Former Vice President of India, Mohammad Hamid Ansari, was educated at AMU. He made significant contributions to Indian politics and diplomacy.
Zakir Hussain, the third President of India and an AMU alumnus, was a great educationist and social reformer. He gave a new direction to the Indian education system.
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, founder of AMU, was a leader and social reformer who revolutionized education in India. His contribution is still felt at AMU.
Renowned historian Irfan Habib, educated at AMU, viewed and wrote Indian history from a new perspective. His research is an integral part of Indian historiography.
Actor Saeed Jaffrey's name will be written in golden letters in the history of Indian cinema. After studying at AMU, he made his mark in acting worldwide.
Naseeruddin Shah, an Indian cinema actor and director, and an AMU alumnus, gave a new direction to the theater and film industry through his acting.