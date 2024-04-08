India News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth?

Over 10 lakh polling booth

There are approximately 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country, with around 96.8 crore registered voters. 

1st way: Search online

Visit ECI website. Look for 'Voter Information' section. Click on 'Find Polling Station.' Enter details such as state, district, constituency, etc. Click on 'Search'.

2nd way: Through App

Download and install the Voter Helpline App. Open app and select the option to find your polling station. Enter the required details. Tap on 'Search' to get details of your booth.

3rd way: Through SMS

Send an SMS to the designated number provided by EC. The format typically includes details such as EPIC number, state code, etc. You will receive reply with details of your booth.

Voting dates

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases on April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25, and June 1.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When will results be declared?

The results will be announced on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office, while the opposition aims to offer voters an alternative.

