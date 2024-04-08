Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth?

India News
There are approximately 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country, with around 96.8 crore registered voters.
Visit ECI website. Look for 'Voter Information' section. Click on 'Find Polling Station.' Enter details such as state, district, constituency, etc. Click on 'Search'.
Download and install the Voter Helpline App. Open app and select the option to find your polling station. Enter the required details. Tap on 'Search' to get details of your booth.
Send an SMS to the designated number provided by EC. The format typically includes details such as EPIC number, state code, etc. You will receive reply with details of your booth.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases on April 19 and 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25, and June 1.
The results will be announced on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office, while the opposition aims to offer voters an alternative.