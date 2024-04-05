India News

Will salaried workers, farmers benefit from Congress tax proposals?

1. Stable tax environment for salaried class:

Congress pledges stable personal income tax rates to provide certainty and allow for effective financial planning for the salaried class.

2. Ending inhibitive tax schemes for start-ups:

The party vows to eradicate "Angel tax" and other restrictive tax policies hindering investment in budding start-ups and small businesses.

3. Tax relief for MSMEs:

Congress commits to reducing the tax burden on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) owned by individuals and partnership firms.

4. Curbing cess overload:

The party promises to curb excessive cess and surcharges imposed by the current government, ensuring that states receive their rightful share of tax revenues.

5. Introducing GST 2.0:

Congress plans to replace the current GST laws with GST 2.0, featuring a single, moderate tax rate, barring exceptions, to alleviate the tax burden on the poor.

6. Exemption of GST on agricultural inputs:

Under Congress's proposed GST regime, agricultural inputs will be exempt from GST, providing relief to farmers and supporting the agricultural sector.

7. Empowering state govts for small businesses:

State governments will take charge of overseeing small GST payers falling below a designated threshold, ensuring localized attention and support for these enterprises.

