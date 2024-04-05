Will salaried workers, farmers benefit from Congress tax proposals?

India News
Congress pledges stable personal income tax rates to provide certainty and allow for effective financial planning for the salaried class.
The party vows to eradicate "Angel tax" and other restrictive tax policies hindering investment in budding start-ups and small businesses.
Congress commits to reducing the tax burden on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) owned by individuals and partnership firms.
The party promises to curb excessive cess and surcharges imposed by the current government, ensuring that states receive their rightful share of tax revenues.
Congress plans to replace the current GST laws with GST 2.0, featuring a single, moderate tax rate, barring exceptions, to alleviate the tax burden on the poor.
Under Congress's proposed GST regime, agricultural inputs will be exempt from GST, providing relief to farmers and supporting the agricultural sector.
State governments will take charge of overseeing small GST payers falling below a designated threshold, ensuring localized attention and support for these enterprises.