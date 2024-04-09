India News

LS Polls 2024: 252 candidates declared criminal cases, says report

Criminal cases against contenders

Out of 1618 candidates who are contesting in 1st phase, 252 have declared criminal cases against themselves and 15 said they have been convicted, according to ADR report.

Who released the details?

The ADR came out with the report after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of 1618 out of 1625 candidates who are contesting in the first phase in 21 states.

Some involved in murder

As per the report, 161 candidates out of the 1618 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves and seven said they are involved in cases related to murder.

Attempt to murder accused

 Further, 19 candidates declared cases related to attempts to murder against themselves.

Crime against women

18 candidates are involved in cases related to crime against women and one is involved in a rape case. Further, 35 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech.

Assets declared

The ADR shared 332 have declared that their assets are Rs 2 crore and above. Of these, 193 candidates have assets worth Rs 5 crore and above.

Lakhs to crores

Out of the 1618 candidates, 277 have declared that their assets are valued from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore and another 436 have declared assets worth Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

1st phase on April 19

The first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 19. The phase I polls will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies in a total of 21 states.

