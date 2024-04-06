LS Polls 2024: Shrikanth Shinde to contest from THIS seat

India News
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction leader Dr. Shrikant Shinde's will be contesting from Kalyan.
In a statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM asserted that Shinde's son has complete BJP support and present alliance will get him elected by more margin than the last general election.
Shrikant Shinde, the incumbent MP, will face Shiv Sena's (UBT) two-time corporator Vaishali Darekar in the Kalyan constituency.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra are scheduled in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, with vote counting on June 4.