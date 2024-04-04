India News
Ensure you are a registered voter. Do check your name in the registration list or the voter list.
Do check the details of your polling station. It will be provided on registration card as well. You can check from the Election Commission website.
Do not forget to carry your documents, including drivers licence, aadhaar card, voter ID and more. It would help in verifing your details.
Check the voting timings in your area. Go, join the queue and wait for your turn to vote.
Present your documents to officials.They will verify your name and details.Officials will mark your finger with ink as proof of voting.
Go to the EVM machine, check name of the candidate and party carefully and then cast your vote!