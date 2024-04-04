India News

A guide for 1st time voter on how to cast vote

Image credits: Freepik

1. Registeration

Ensure you are a registered voter. Do check your name in the registration list or the voter list.

Image credits: Getty

2. Check polling station details

Do check the details of your polling station. It will be provided on registration card as well. You can check from the Election Commission website.

Image credits: Getty

3. Carry all the necessary documents

Do not forget to carry your documents, including drivers licence, aadhaar card, voter ID and more. It would help in verifing your details.

Image credits: Getty

4. Go to polling booth

Check the voting timings in your area. Go, join the queue and wait for your turn to vote. 

Image credits: Getty

5. Verification process

Present your documents to officials.They will verify your name and details.Officials will mark your finger with ink as proof of voting.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Cast your vote

Go to the EVM machine, check name of the candidate and party carefully and then cast your vote!

Image credits: Freepik
