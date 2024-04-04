India News

LS Polls 2024: Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi's investments REVEALED

Total assets worth Rs 20 crore

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi declared his assets in his nomination and has total assets worth over Rs 20 crore.

Stock market investments

Has stock market investments worth Rs 4.33 crore as of March 15, 2024. The Gandhi scion has purchased shares in Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Deepak Nitrite.

Where did he invest?

Divi's Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Fine Organic Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, GMM Pfaudler, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Info Edge, Infosys, ITC, LTI Mindtree.

Other investments

Nestle India, Pidilite Industries, Suprajit Industries, TCS, Titan Company, Tube Investments of India, Vertoz Advertising, Vinyl Chemicals & Britannia Industries.

Mutual funds bought

He bought HDFC MCOP DP GR, HDFC Small Cap DP GR, ICICI EQ&DF D Growth, PPFAS FCF D Growth, HDFC Small Cap Reg-G, HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund-G and ICICI Prudential Reg Savings-G.

Other investments

Declared investments worth Rs 61.52 lakh in schemes like NSS, Postal Savings Scheme, Insurance Policies & more. He purchased 220 units of SGBs worth Rs 15.21 lakh.

