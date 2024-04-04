LS Polls 2024: Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi's investments REVEALED

India News
Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi declared his assets in his nomination and has total assets worth over Rs 20 crore.
Has stock market investments worth Rs 4.33 crore as of March 15, 2024. The Gandhi scion has purchased shares in Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Deepak Nitrite.
Divi's Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Fine Organic Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, GMM Pfaudler, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Info Edge, Infosys, ITC, LTI Mindtree.
Nestle India, Pidilite Industries, Suprajit Industries, TCS, Titan Company, Tube Investments of India, Vertoz Advertising, Vinyl Chemicals & Britannia Industries.
He bought HDFC MCOP DP GR, HDFC Small Cap DP GR, ICICI EQ&DF D Growth, PPFAS FCF D Growth, HDFC Small Cap Reg-G, HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund-G and ICICI Prudential Reg Savings-G.
Declared investments worth Rs 61.52 lakh in schemes like NSS, Postal Savings Scheme, Insurance Policies & more. He purchased 220 units of SGBs worth Rs 15.21 lakh.