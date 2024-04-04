Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How can you vote without voter ID card?

India News
An individual who is a citizen of India and is 18 years of age or older as of January 1 of the year of the revision of the electoral roll is eligible to cast a vote.
An eligible individual could enroll for the new voter id online and offline. You can fill out "Form 6", available on ECI website. The form is available offline as well.
Documents required for the registration are- a passport-sized photograph, identity proof, address proof, DOB proof, aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, ration card.
If their name is registered in the Voter's list, they can vote. Otherwise, they need to undertake the above process to get registered as a voter.
EC said the electors who are not able to produce their voter I-card will have to furnish one of the alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity.