India News
Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, the Telugu Desam Party's candidate for the Guntur Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh, has declared assets totalling a staggering Rs 5,785.28 crore.
A doctor by profession, he has found success in various business ventures. His income for 2022-23 amounted to Rs 3,68,840, while his wife, Koneru Sriratna, earned Rs 1,47,680.
In terms of movable assets, Chandrasekhar possesses assets worth Rs 2,316 crore, including fixed deposits, term deposits, and other investments.
However, the husband-wife duo carry a significant burden of liabilities, with Chandrasekhar owing Rs 519 crore and his spouse owing an equal amount.
The couple also jointly own shares in nearly 101 companies worldwide, showcasing their extensive business interests.
Holds an MD in Internal Medicine from Geisinger Medical Centre in Pennsylvania, obtained in 2005. Also holds an MBBS degree from Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences in 1999.
Despite his substantial wealth and influence, Chandrasekhar has no pending criminal cases against him.