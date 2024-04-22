LS Polls 2024: Hema Malini, BJP's Mathura candidate, declares assets

India News
Actor and three-time BJP MP Hema Malini has total assets worth approximately Rs 123 crore, according to her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.
She mentioned acting as her profession, rent and interest gains as sources of income. For her husband and actor Dharmendra, who is ex-MP, earnings from acting, pension, interests.
She has liabilities of approximately Rs 1.4 crore, while her husband's liabilities are at Rs 6.4 crore. His assets are valued at Rs 20 crore.
No criminal case is pending against Hema Malini, according to her affidavit.
Hema Malini has Rs 13.5 lakh cash in cash, and Dharmendra Deol has Rs 43 lah cash in hand.
Hema Malini owns vehicles worth Rs 61 lakh including Mercedes-Benz, Alcazar, and Maruti EECO. Dharmendra Deol owns a Range Rover, Mahindra Bolero, and a motorcycle.