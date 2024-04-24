India News
Her assets include a 4.2-carat diamond ring worth Rs 80 lakh and artwork worth Rs 30 lakh, while her current earnings amounted to Rs 12,07,541.
Her income for the 2022-23 financial year stood at Rs 12,07,541. The total value of her jewellery stood at Rs 3.5 crore.
Her other declared assets include gold valued at Rs 9.41 lakh, a silver dinner set worth Rs 2,72 lakh, a silver tea set worth Rs1.17 lakh, and miscellaneous worth Rs 8 lakh.
She also owns two fixed deposits with a private bank, with one having an amount of Rs 33.4 lakh and another Rs 1.45 crore.
Moitra also declared that there is one criminal case registered against her, whose probe is currently ongoing.