LS Polls 2024: TMC leader Mahua Moitra declares assets

Major assets

Her assets include a 4.2-carat diamond ring worth Rs 80 lakh and artwork worth Rs 30 lakh, while her current earnings amounted to Rs 12,07,541.

Total assets

Her income for the 2022-23 financial year stood at Rs 12,07,541. The total value of her jewellery stood at Rs 3.5 crore.

Jewellery details

Her other declared assets include gold valued at Rs 9.41 lakh, a silver dinner set worth Rs 2,72 lakh, a silver tea set worth Rs1.17 lakh, and miscellaneous worth Rs 8 lakh.

Cash & Other investments

She also owns two fixed deposits with a private bank, with one having an amount of Rs 33.4 lakh and another Rs 1.45 crore.

Criminal cases

Moitra also declared that there is one criminal case registered against her, whose probe is currently ongoing.

