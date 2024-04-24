LS Polls 2024: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan DECLARES assets

India News
Pawan Kalyan has declared that his family has assets worth Rs 164.53 crore even as his income for the last four years stood at nearly Rs 60 crore.
According to an affidavit filed with the election authorities, the actor-politician has liabilities to the tune of Rs 65.77 crore.
Kalyan's family including his four dependent children have movable assets worth Rs 46.17 crore and immovable assets to the extent of Rs 118.36 crore.
He had shown a loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the Income Tax returns for the year 2018-19.
The Janasena chief owns 11 vehicles, including a Harley Davidson bike and Range Rover, worth over Rs 14 crore, according to the affidavit.
Kalyan, a class X pass out in 1984 is facing eight criminal cases including provocative speeches and violation of Motor Vehicle Rules.