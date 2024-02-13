Common items to remove from your home to get rid of negative energy

India News
Regularly clean and maintain your home to remove dirt, dust, and grime, as a clean environment promotes positive energy flow and uplifts the mood.
Distance yourself from toxic relationships and remove reminders of them from your home to promote a healthier and more positive environment.
Discard or repair broken items and remove unused belongings as they can symbolize stagnation and attract negative energy.
Remove any objects, artwork, or décor that evoke negative emotions or memories, as they can contribute to a negative atmosphere in your home.
Clear out old and unused clothing from your wardrobe as they can hold onto negative energy and clutter your space.
Remove unnecessary items and clutter from your home as they can trap negative energy and hinder positive flow.