What is BAPS, which built a grand temple in Islamic country?

Image credits: twitter

Inauguration by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Senior Minister and officials of the Dubai government will also participate in the event.

Image credits: social media

First Hindu temple

This is the first time that such a grand Hindu temple has been built in an Islamic country. Who has got this temple built, know further the special things...

Image credits: twitter

What is BAPS?

BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, is a Hindu organization and denomination within the Swaminarayan branch of Hinduism.

Image credits: twitter

Who founded BAPS?

BAPS was founded in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj, a prominent spiritual leader in the Swaminarayan tradition. Devotees wanted Lord Swaminarayan to live on earth in the form of Gurus.

Image credits: wikipedia

Many temples in India and abroad

After 1971, BAPS developed strongly under the leadership of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Since then the organisation has built many grand temples in the country and abroad.

Image credits: twitter

How many temples of BAPS?

BAPS has reportedly more than 1700 temples in the country and abroad. In these temples, along with the idols of Gods & Goddesses, there is also an idol of Lord Swaminarayan.

Image credits: twitter

Who is Lord Swaminarayan?

The name of Lord Swaminarayan was Sahajanand Swami. He was born in April 1781 on the day of Ram Navami in Chhapia village of Ayodhya.

Image credits: wikipedia
