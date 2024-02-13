What is BAPS, which built a grand temple in Islamic country?

India News
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Senior Minister and officials of the Dubai government will also participate in the event.
This is the first time that such a grand Hindu temple has been built in an Islamic country. Who has got this temple built, know further the special things...
BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, is a Hindu organization and denomination within the Swaminarayan branch of Hinduism.
BAPS was founded in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj, a prominent spiritual leader in the Swaminarayan tradition. Devotees wanted Lord Swaminarayan to live on earth in the form of Gurus.
After 1971, BAPS developed strongly under the leadership of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Since then the organisation has built many grand temples in the country and abroad.
BAPS has reportedly more than 1700 temples in the country and abroad. In these temples, along with the idols of Gods & Goddesses, there is also an idol of Lord Swaminarayan.
The name of Lord Swaminarayan was Sahajanand Swami. He was born in April 1781 on the day of Ram Navami in Chhapia village of Ayodhya.