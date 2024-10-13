Lawrence Bishnoi: Feud with Salman Khan and Baba Siddique

India News
Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Sabarmati Jail, is linked to Baba Siddique's murder. Explore his feud with Salman Khan and the case connection.
Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? This question arose when Bollywood actor Salman Khan received continuous threats from this notorious gangster.
Lawrence hails from Dhattaranwali village in Fazilka, Punjab, and is a dangerous gangster. He belongs to the Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck.
Salman Khan is the main accused in the 1999 blackbuck poaching case, which fueled Bishnoi's enmity. Lawrence is currently in Sabarmati Jail.
Despite imprisonment, he operates his gang in India and abroad. He openly stated that Salman Khan is on his hit list.
Bishnoi has been implicated not only in Salman Khan cases but also in other high-profile crimes, most notably Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.
The Bishnoi gang has carried out attacks in Canada, including those on Punjabi artists AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal. Baba Siddique's murder brings Lawrence back into focus.
NCP leader Baba Siddique, close to Salman Khan, was shot dead in Bandra, Mumbai on October 12, 2024. Police arrested 2 suspects linked to the Lawrence gang.
Investigation into Siddique's suspected contract killing is underway, with police examining Lawrence's involvement and his gang's notorious record.