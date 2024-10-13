Baba Siddique shot dead: Know his net worth, car collection

India News
Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra and NCP leader, was shot dead in Bandra East on Saturday evening.
His entire collection of treasures was estimated to be worth approximately Rs 30 crore.
The 66-year-old has assets worth Rs 76 crore; in 2018, the Enforcement Directorate confiscated properties belonging to Siddique worth Rs 462 crore.
These included 33 Mumbai properties linked to suspicions of corruption and money laundering in slum restoration initiatives.
Baba Siddique's affidavit listed several movable assets, including cash, bank accounts, and stakes in several enterprises.
He enjoyed driving luxurious cars like Mercedes-Benz and bought pricey gold and diamond jewelry.