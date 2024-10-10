India News

Laxmi Vilas Palace: The World's Largest Private Residence in Gujarat

World's Largest Private Residence

Laxmi Vilas Palace is considered the world's largest private residence, four times the size of Buckingham Palace.

Palace of the Gaekwad Family

This palace is owned by the former rulers of Baroda, the Gaekwad family, who are still deeply respected in the local community.

Buckingham Palace is also behind in size

The area of the Palace is 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while the size of Buckingham Palace is 8,28,821 sq feet. In comparison, the size of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is only 48,780 sq ft.

Over 170 rooms

The palace has over 170 rooms, which makes this palace a grand residence. It was built in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad-III.

Construction cost

This palace was built in 1890 at a cost of approximately GBP 1,80,000, which was a huge amount at that time.

The palace has a beautiful golf course

The Palace also has a beautiful golf course. It is not only the residence of the Gaekwad family but also a historical heritage of the entire Gujarat.

