Laxmi Vilas Palace: The World's Largest Private Residence in Gujarat

Laxmi Vilas Palace is considered the world's largest private residence, four times the size of Buckingham Palace.
This palace is owned by the former rulers of Baroda, the Gaekwad family, who are still deeply respected in the local community.
The area of the Palace is 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while the size of Buckingham Palace is 8,28,821 sq feet. In comparison, the size of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is only 48,780 sq ft.
The palace has over 170 rooms, which makes this palace a grand residence. It was built in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad-III.
This palace was built in 1890 at a cost of approximately GBP 1,80,000, which was a huge amount at that time.
The Palace also has a beautiful golf course. It is not only the residence of the Gaekwad family but also a historical heritage of the entire Gujarat.